Rahul Gandhi’s caste survey remarks misinterpreted & quoted out of context: Manoj Jha

Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) Amid row over Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s remark on the caste-based survey, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha said on Monday that his remarks were misinterpreted and presented out of context.

Speaking to the media in Bihar’s Samastipur district, Jha explained that Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about the lack of follow-up on the caste survey findings in Bihar.

He emphasised that policy decisions should have been made based on the survey data.

“Unfortunately, this BJP-JDU government has stalled the process. His statement was not against the survey itself but against the inaction following it,” he said.

Jha also accused critics of deliberately twisting LoP Rahul Gandhi’s words to create confusion and divert attention from the need for genuine policy reforms based on caste survey data.

He reiterated that both the Congress and RJD remain committed to addressing the concerns of marginalised communities through measures like caste-based surveys that inform inclusive policy-making.

On Saturday, LoP Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised the Nitish Kumar-led government over the caste-based survey conducted in Bihar and labelled the caste survey a "fake caste survey".

Addressing the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan at Bapu Sabhagar, he stated: "Dalits, minorities, and socially marginalised groups make up 90 per cent of the country’s population, but they are not part of the system. This is why we have been demanding a genuine caste census."

Meanwhile, Jha also addressed the ongoing speculations about the power dynamics within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), particularly concerning Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

Responding to questions about Tejashwi Yadav’s influence and Tej Pratap's self-declaration as a Chief Minister candidate through social media reels, Jha stated, “Tejashwi Yadav does not need to gain power; this power was given to him long ago.”

On Tej Pratap Yadav’s reels, Jha said, “RJD is a strong party; there is no factionalism in the party.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.