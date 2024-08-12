Rahul Gandhi is most dangerous man: Kangana Ranaut tears into LoP over Hindenburg remark

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kanagana Ranaut on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, over the latter’s support and endorsement of the Hindenburg Research’s report on SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch. She described him as the ‘most dangerous man’ and accused him of destabilising the nation and its economy.

The BJP MP from Mandi, in a post on X, said that Rahul’s condemnation of the government over a ‘malicious’ report was because he couldn’t secure the PM’s chair.

“Rahul Gandhi is the most dangerous man, he is bitter, poisonous and destructive, his agenda is that if he can't be the Prime Minister, then he might as well destroy this nation,” she wrote in the social media post.

Notably, the latest report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research levelled direct accusations at the SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, a charge vehemently denied by the latter as ‘baseless and based on insinuations’.

Kangana Ranaut said that the Hindenburg report, which it claimed to be a 'very big' revelation, turned out to be a damp squib but Rahul was ‘trying everything to destabilise this nation, its security and economy.’

Further taking a caustic rather personalised swipe, the BJP leader said, “Get ready to sit in Opposition all your life. They will never make you their leader.”

Rahul Gandhi in a video message on Sunday evening demanded that the Prime Minister announce a JPC probe into the serious charges against the SEBI chief.

He asked why the SEBI chairman didn’t resign after the ‘damning’ report and why she along with the Prime Minister should not be accountable for lakhs of investors, who will lose money after the revelations.

“It is my duty as Leader of the Opposition to bring to your notice that there is a risk in the Indian stock market because institutions have been compromised. This is a very serious allegation. Why hasn’t SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?” Rahul said in the video message.

