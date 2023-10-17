Rahul Gandhi meets Tripura Cong leaders at Agartala airport, discusses organisational matters

Agartala, Oct 17 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held a meeting with the Tripura Congress leaders and discussed organisational matters at the Agartala airport before leaving for poll-bound Mizoram for election campaign.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala from New Delhi by a flight and then went to Mizoram capital Aizawl by helicopter.

After meeting with the former Congress President, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that Rahul Gandhi would visit Tripura after elections in the five states.

"We have discussed the party’s organisational issues in Tripura. Rahul Gandhi during our brief discussion also inquired about the well-being of the state's people," Barman told the media at the airport.

State Congress chief Asish Kumar Saha, MLA Gopal Chandra Roy and other leaders were present during the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi would return to Delhi from Mizoram on Tuesday.

