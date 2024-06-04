Rahul Gandhi leads with decisive margin from Raebareli, Sharma leads in Amethi

Raebareli (UP), June 4 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has taken a decisive lead of over 3.5 lakh votes from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh while Kishori Lal Sharma is leading in Amethi.

BJP has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh against Rahul Gandhi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi contested from the Wayanad Lok Sabha after BJP’s Smriti Irani won the Amethi seat.

Rahul returned to contest from Raebareli after his mother Sonia Gandhi gave up electoral politics due to health reasons and became a member of the Rajya Sabha.

She addressed a meeting for Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli in which she told the voters that she was handing over her son to them and he would serve the people.

In Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma of Congress is also leading with 11,8471 votes against Smriti Irani.

If these trends continue and Kishori Lal Sharma is able to defeat Smriti Irani, it will be a major setback for the BJP in UP.

