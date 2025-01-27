Rahul Gandhi to hold rally in MP's Mhow today

Bhopal, Jan 27 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch on Monday his party's nationwide programme 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Gandhi will be accompanied by the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. More than one lakh Congress workers, including the party's Working Committee Members (CWC), will attend the rally.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said that the rally is expected to be historic, with lakhs of party workers from across the state anticipated to participate. He said that every Congress cadre was excited about the rally and eager to raise their voice against the insult to Ambedkar from his birthplace.

“The rally aims to safeguard the people’s rights, particularly ‘freedom of expression,’ and to protect the Constitution, which is a commitment of our leader Rahul Gandhi and has been consistently raising this issue,” Patwari added.

With this campaign, the Congress will seek to intensify its attack on the BJP, accusing it of insulting freedom fighters and undermining the Constitution. The party also aims to boost its social justice narrative and to find the lost ground in Madhya Pradesh.

The campaign will include padayatras and rallies in the villages, blocks, districts, and states. Leaders at all levels -- from national to grassroots will lead this initiative. Activities like seminars, public meetings, and rallies will take place from one village to another.

Interestingly, a day before the Congress' programme, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Dr Ambedkar's birthplace to pay tribute on Republic Day on Sunday. During his visit, CM Yadav also hit out at Rahul Gandhi saying, "For some people, Dr Ambedkar's birthplace is a tourist place."

A controversy has already erupted over the restrictions on political speeches at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Mhow by the local administration. The grand old party termed the development "undemocratic".

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Mhow, put eight conditions while granting permission to Congress to hold the party event. One of the conditions barred the party leaders attending the event from making political speeches or comments against any religion. The order mentioned that the organisers should ensure that no political speeches or any comment against religion are made at the party programme.

Notably, the Congress is organising the first such political event in Madhya Pradesh after it witnessed a humiliating defeat in the state Assembly elections in November 2023, which prompted the party's central leadership to replace veteran leader Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari as new state unit chief.

