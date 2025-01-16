Rahul Gandhi a fool, says Rajasthan BJP in-charge on his treason remarks against RSS Chief

Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal has called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a fool over his treason remark against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In a post on social media platform X, Aggarwal said, "Any fool, who deliberately distorts the remarks due to poor mindset and accuses Mohan Bhagwat of treason, can only be Rahul Gandhi. I strongly condemn this."

He also labelled Rahul Gandhi's comments as a reflection of a "poor mentality" and accused him of making such statements to defame the Sangh and the BJP.

"Rahul Gandhi is crossing all limits... After being rejected by the country and political parties, he is targeting the RSS Chief to be in the news and to appease the minority community," the BJP leader said.

RSS chief on Monday said, "The day of the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' as it marks the "true Independence" of Bharat".

Taking exception to Bhagwat's remark, Gandhi said that the former's remarks undermined the freedom struggle and the Constitution and suggested it could be considered treasonous.

He further argued that in any other country, such a statement would have led to Bhagwat's arrest and prosecution.

Gandhi's 'treason' jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief kicked up a raging row with top BJP brass, including Union Ministers and national spokespersons launching a broadside at the Congress leader.

On Monday, the RSS chief said Ram Mandir was not an aandolan (movement) but a 'yagya' for the Hindu community. He said the temple should have been built much earlier but was delayed due to some forces.

He said that the Ram temple movement was not started to oppose anyone but to awaken the 'self' of Bharat so that the country could stand on its own feet and show the path to the world.

