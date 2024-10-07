Rahul Gandhi doesn’t need certificate from Rijiju, says Khera on ‘no improvement as LoP’ jibe

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday said that Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi doesn’t need a certificate from any minister in the Modi government.

Khera’s sharp rejoinder followed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s claims that the Congress MP hasn’t shown any improvement or political maturity despite attaining a responsible position of LoP in the Lok Sabha.

Khera told IANS, "Now, Kiren Rijiju will give a certificate to Rahul Gandhi? There are crores of people in the country, right from the youth, farmers, Dalits, deprived, Backward Classes, tribals, minorities, and women who can give a certificate and blessings to the LoP."

Earlier, Kiren Rijiju in an exclusive interview with IANS had said, “Rahul Gandhi became the LoP, I thought he might improve but he has worsened. For the first time, we saw the Prime Minister being interrupted and not allowed to speak in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.”

“The LoP even stormed into the Well of the House during the Prime Minister’s speech. Has such a disruption ever happened in India’s history during a Prime Minister’s address? Instead of improving, Rahul Gandhi now makes anti-national statements and roams openly with those who oppose the country. In the US, he insulted India. It’s shameful that he’s working to defame the country,” he claimed.

Khera, taking umbrage at Rahul Gandhi being portrayal as an ‘immature’ politician by Rijiju, questioned the Union Minister and asked, "Who is he? He is a minister and I think he should focus on the functioning of his ministry. Is he here to distribute certificates?”

He also questioned the Union Minister’s political life and career.

"I know, he wants to join the Congress again. He was in the Congress earlier. Tell him to keep quiet for now,” he said.

The Congress spokesperson also shot back at the charge that the Congress was using BR Ambedkar's name for political gains and said that it is the grand old party which is fighting for the rights of all communities including the Dalits, deprived and marginalised ones.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.