Rahul Gandhi arrives in Netherlands

Amsterdam, Sep 11 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a six-day tour to Europe, on Sunday arrived in Netherlands.

The MP from Kerala's Wayanad constituency is scheduled to participate in a programme at Leiden University in Wijnhaven, said Virendra Vashisth, Secretary of Indian Overseas Congress said.

He said that on Monday, Gandhi will be in Norway where he will hold a programme at Oslo University.

Earlier, Gandhi during his visit to France, held an interaction with the students and faculty at Sciences PO University in Paris, France.

During the interaction, he criticised the ruling BJP and RSS, accusing them of trying to stop the expression and participation of lower castes, OBCs , tribals and minority communities.

He also shared his view over the renaming of India into Bharat and said they don't want the history of our country to be known to our future generation.

Earlier this year, the Congress leader had visited United States and United Kingdom.

