Rahul Gandhi appears in Lucknow court, granted bail in defamation case

Lucknow, July 15 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the MP-MLA court in Lucknow on Tuesday in connection with a defamation case filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The court promptly granted him bail on the condition of furnishing his personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties of the like amount. The next date of hearing is August 13.

Rahul Gandhi surrendered before the MP-MLA court, following which his legal team filed a bail application. The court accepted the bail plea and granted him relief. He remained in the court premises for about an hour.

The Congress leader had earlier moved the Allahabad High Court seeking to quash the summons, but his plea was dismissed last Thursday.

The trial court had issued several summonses to Rahul Gandhi in this case, but he did not appear. His continued absence prompted the complainant to seek the issuance of a non-bailable warrant.

Congress’ Uttar Pradesh spokesperson and legal cell official, Advocate Pradeep Singh, stated that Rahul Gandhi "respects the judiciary and the rule of law." During the hearing, Gandhi submitted an affidavit, assuring the court of his regular appearance in subsequent proceedings.

He reached the court around 1.40 p.m., but the hearing commenced after 2 p.m. due to the lunch recess. Despite heavy rains, a large number of Congress workers gathered outside the court premises to show support for their leader. Tight security arrangements were in place, with restricted entry and heavy police deployment.

A defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi on his 2022 remarks during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he allegedly referred to a clash with the Chinese army and questioned the government's silence.

“People will ask about the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but no one will ask about our soldiers being beaten by Chinese troops,” he had said, triggering the complaint.

