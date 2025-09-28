Raha gifts handmade birthday card to dad Ranbir Kapoor: 'Best papa in the world'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt went on to wish her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, on his 43rd birthday on Sunday with a charming social media post.

Alia took to her IG and posted a lovely couple pic of enjoying a beautiful sunset in the arms of her hubby.

This was followed by a cute still of Ranbir enjoying his birthday with his daughter Raha.

Little Raha also made a special handmade birthday card for her father that read, "Happy Birthday...Best papa in the world."

Sharing glimpses of Ranbir's birthday celebration with his wife and daughter, Alia wrote, "happy birthday our whole and soul", along with a red heart and rainbow emoticon.

Surprising the netizens, Ranbir posted a candid birthday note on social media in which he reflected on some hard-hitting subjects such as aging and the increasing grays in his beard.

The ‘Barfi’ actor revealed that despite all this, his heart remains full of gratitude—for his family, friends, work, and, most importantly, his fans.

Thanking everyone for their time and support, Ranbir was heard saying in the viral video, “Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I’m 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard, it keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special.”

Ranbir also stepped out to celebrate his special day with the media stationed outside his Mumbai home.

Posing in a red t-shirt, paired with denim, the 'Brahmastra' actor warmly greeted all those present with folded hands, and cut a large-sized birthday cake.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.