Ragneeti leave Delhi for their two-day wedding festivities in Udaipur

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra left for Udaipur on Friday morning for their wedding rituals that are to take place over the weekend at two of the Lake City's best-known luxury hotels.Parineeti was the first to walk in by herself, accompanied by airline staff, dressed entirely in red in loose-fitting casual clothes.

Raghav entered the airport separately, looking more like a dapper West Delhi boy from 'Made in Heaven' than the "suspended parliamentarian" he describes himself as on X, wearing skinny blue jeans and a tight-fitting black Polo tee and sporting smart dark shades.

He was accompanied by his posse of Punjab Police security personnel -- after all, he's a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab -- and his parents followed him at a distance.

Both Parineeti and Raghav gestured to the assembled paps, who had been kept waiting for a glimpse of the couple outside Raghav's MP's residence on Pandara Road duringthe mehndi ceremony earlier this week.

--IANSsrb/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.