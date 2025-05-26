Radico Khaitan’s ‘Trikal’ brand liquor draws ire of religious gurus, Hindu organisations

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Religious gurus, Sanatan Dharam organisations and politicians on Monday lashed out at a liquor company for naming a product as ‘Trikal’, demanding withdrawal of the product, which is hurting religious sentiments as its name refers to the Hindu deity Shiva.

The company, Radico Khaitan, has used the name ‘Trikal’ on its Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) on its single malt bottle priced at Rs 3,500- Rs 4,500. The whisky bottle with a teal label also carries a line-drawn figure of a face with closed eyes and a circle on the forehead – allegedly similar to Lord Shiva’s third eye.

Demanding a change in the name, Mahant Raju Das Maharaj of Ayodhya Dham said, "I appeal to the owners of Radico Khaitan, please understand, recognise and respect Sanatan Dharma. India is a country rooted in Sanatan culture, where every particle reflects its vastness. Every individual holds deep faith, devotion and reverence for Sanatan..."

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "It is very unfortunate that not only in our country but in many parts of the world, images of Hindu deities, their symbols and the centres of our faith are being displayed disrespectfully, sometimes on slippers, sometimes on shoes, sometimes on bikinis and sometimes on clothing. This is extremely condemnable, shameful and entirely disrespectful.”

He said that at least manufacturers and advertisers in the country should show restraint. “While I can understand the mindset of people outside India, if any such brand is being launched in India and its name is connected to our spiritual traditions and centres of faith, then I believe the creators, promoters, and marketers must exercise appropriate caution."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "It is a matter of serious concern that companies adopt our religious names for their promotions and personal gain.”

Seeking withdrawal of such products or their renaming, the MP said, “I demand that these companies immediately change such names. Any name connected to our culture and heritage deserves respect, and using it in a disrespectful manner is deeply embarrassing for all of us."

President of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (Ujjain), Mahant Vishal Das Maharaj said, "In our scriptures, Lord Mahakal is referred to as the 'Trikaldarshi', the knower of all three times (past, present, and future). Naming an intoxicating substance after 'Trikal' is completely against Indian culture, tradition and Sanatan Dharma.”

Voicing his opposition to the company’s brand, he said, “Our Akhada Parishad, our followers of Vedic Sanatan Dharma, strongly oppose this. We urge the company manufacturing such intoxicants… to immediately withdraw this product and discontinue the use of the brand name 'Trikal'..."

Mahamandleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri Maharaj also decried the company’s use of a controversial name to gain publicity.

"Advertisements or publicity often use certain ad points or ad words. Within those ad words, terms like 'Tridev', 'Trikal', or 'Tridevi' are used. Many such words are used. In today’s era, where Sanatan Dharma is experiencing a resurgence, countless producers and shopkeepers, big and small, are running their businesses using such words. I consider this wrong,” he said.

Seeking immediate check on using such religiously sensitive terms for publicity, he said, “Today they are talking about 'Trikal'; tomorrow it might be about 'Tridev'. They must understand that this is not appropriate. For this, they need to set their own moral standards and adopt ethical values."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.