Racket selling 'herbal pills' to boost sexual health busted in Gurugram; 11 held

Gurugram, June 20 (IANS) The Gurugram Police on Thursday raided a fake call centre in Sector 18 and arrested 11 persons, including four women, for allegedly duping people on the pretext of selling online herbal medicine to boost sexual health.

The accused used to post ads for such medicines on Google to target the victims. When the victims called them on the given numbers, they duped them on the pretext of selling herbal medicines that they claimed helped boost sexual health.

They also cheated people in the name of GST charges, parking charges, and courier charges, and received money from the victims through UPI and QR codes.

After receiving a tip-off that an illegal call centre had been operating in Sector 18 for the past one year, the district police formed a special team under the supervision of ACP Vipin Alahawat.

The team raided the call centre on Thursday, where 11 persons were found making calls to the victims who were taken into custody after questioning.

The callers confessed that they were working to sell sex-enhancing pills.

"The accused received Rs 15,000 as salary per month along with 5 per cent commission on the duped amount," he said.

Seven mobile phones, SIM cards, two CPUs, and other documents were seized from the call centre, the police said.

The accused were produced in a local court which sent them to police custody.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.