Racket refilling premium scotch bottles with cheap alcohol busted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 31 (IANS) Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Sunday that the State Excise Department has conducted two major enforcement operations leading to the unearthing of a racked refilling premium scotch and whiskey bottles with low-quality and cheap alcohol and the seizure of a substantial consignment of illicit alcohol.

He added that the operations in the Ludhiana (East) range were executed based on specific intelligence inputs and under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, along with other senior departmental officers.

"Our teams acted with precision to not only seize illegal stock but also to expose a new modus operandi where criminals are endangering public health by refilling premium bottles with low-quality liquor. This is a clear case of fraud and a serious threat to consumer safety, and we will not tolerate it," he said.

In the first raid, enforcement teams, in coordination with local police, dismantled a sophisticated racket operating in Ludhiana.

The accused were found refilling high-end imported liquor bottles brands, including Glenlivet, Johnnie Walker Gold Label, and Chivas Regal, with cheaper Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Punjab Medium Liquor, with the intent to deceive consumers and evade excise duties.

Two people, Amit Vij and Pankaj Saini, were apprehended at the spot.

The authorities recovered 106 empty bottles, 39 refilled bottles, various bottling accessories, and seized a vehicle.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Division number 3 in Ludhiana and investigations are ongoing to trace the full extent of the network.

In another operation, excise officials intercepted Vikramjeet Singh in Samrala, who was found in possession of 60 bottles of illicit liquor labeled "For Sale in Chandigarh only".

The consignment had been illegally smuggled into Punjab, prompting his arrest.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914.

Minister Cheema said the Excise Department will continue its rigorous enforcement drives across the state to dismantle illegal supply chains and prevent the circulation of spurious and non-duty-paid alcohol.

He highlighted that regular raids, surprise inspections, and coordinated inter-state operations will persist against bootleggers and smugglers.

The Minister also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest excise or police authority, stressing that public cooperation is vital to eliminate the menace of illicit liquor from Punjab.

