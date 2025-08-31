'More resolute, determined': CM Rekha Gupta on emerging stronger after attack on her

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday thanked the citizens for their blessings after she was attacked during a public hearing, claiming that the public support has made her "more resolute and determined" to serve them.

Speaking at a Ramlila event in Pitampura, CM Gupta said, "The life of Lord Shri Ram teaches us that no matter how many difficulties and obstacles come, remaining steadfast on the path of patience, courage, and righteousness while continuously moving forward is the true purpose of life."

"The impact of the attack on me was momentary, but the affection and blessings of all of you have made me even more resolute and determined," she said in a post on X, recalling the August 20 incident.

She also shared the information about her interactions at various Ramlila events on Sunday.

"I had the opportunity to participate in the land worship programme organised by the Shri Ram-Lakhan Religious Assembly in Pitampura... Ramlila committees are performing the invaluable task of keeping our culture and traditions alive and passing them on to the new generation."

She also said on X, "I had the privilege of participating in the Bhoomi Pujan programme organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee."

"I had the good fortune to participate in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Lav-Kush Ramleela Committee and become a part of this sacred task of propagating and disseminating the messages of Lord Shri Ram," she said.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta said on X, "On the occasion of the Dashalakshana Mahaparva of the Jain community, we received the blessings of the revered Gurudev. This sacred festival inspires us to move forward on the path of public welfare."

She also extended Onam greetings to citizens. "Today, the festive spirit of Onam graced the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan with vibrant celebrations. Delhi has always been a sangam of cultures and traditions, where every festival is embraced with warmth and joy. With more than 10 lakh Malayali brothers and sisters calling Delhi their home, the city stands as one family, united in spirit, and moving together towards a brighter and stronger future," she said.

