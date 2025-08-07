Racing alongside Narain Karthikeyan is an honour, says Ajith Kumar

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar, who recently completed 33 years in the film industry, has now welcomed driving ace Narain Karthikeyan onboard his international car racing team Ajith Kumar Racing.

The Indian driving ace from Tamil Nadu will now be a part of Ajith Kumar Racing which has been bringing laurels to the country by participating and winning car racing events all across the world.

Ajith Kumar, while commenting on Narain Karthikeyan joining his car racing team said, "It’s truly a privilege to have Narain join the team. Racing alongside him is an honour. With Narain, this Asian Le Mans Series is something very special for all of us.”

Narain Karthikeyan, for his part, said, “I’ve known Ajith for many years, and it’s great to see him now racing cars at a professional level. I’m excited to partner with him in the upcoming Asian Le Mans Series and look forward to an incredible journey ahead.”

For the unaware, Ajith has been blazing an impressive trail on the race tracks. After having done the country proud earlier this year by emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025, the actor and his racing team recently emerged third in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy. He and his team followed it up with a third podium finish at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category, where they secured the second place.

Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Now, Narain Karthikeyan's addition, the team has only grown stronger. Ajith’s team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

