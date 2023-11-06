Rachi Sharma dons a 10 kg lehenga for ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ promo shoot

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Rachi Sharma has opened up on her wedding look in the new promo of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, and shared how she carried the 10 kg lehenga during the sequence.

After a startling end to Abhi and Pragya’s chapter, the show unfurled with several twists, turns, and challenges in the lives of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) that drove them apart, making fans eager to witness their reunion.

However, it seems that in the upcoming episodes, the whole tale is going to turn on its head as the show fast-forwards twenty years and starts following the life of Poorvi, Ranbir - Prachi’s beloved daughter. The story progresses as Poorvi (Rachi) and Rajvansh Malhotra (Abrar Qazi) fall in love with each other at their very first sight.

On the day of their wedding, while we see Poorvi whole-heartedly taking the vows as she feels she has found the man of her dreams, we see Rajvansh doing the rituals half-heartedly.

During the promo shoot, Rachi realised that the lehenga was almost 10 kgs. It is a red lehenga, with heavy intricate silver work, teamed with a bright golden Kundan set with chooda in her wrists that made heads turn on set.

Talking about the same, Rachi shared: “When I got to know that it will be a wedding look for the shoot, I got very excited. Then, after hair and makeup, when it was time to wear the lehenga, that was a task because it was a very heavy one.”

“We chose to do subtle makeup because the jewellery and lehenga were already making quite a statement. The lehenga was very heavy and I did not expect that. But through the shoot I got used to the weight and felt like a bride because I had people walk with me to help me carry my lehenga,” she shared.

Rachi added: “It felt nice to don a beautiful ensemble. I feel all our hard work paid off, when I watched myself on the screen.”

While Rachi looks beautiful in her wedding look, it will be interesting to watch how Poorvi and Rajvansh's love story will unfold, and what will happen to Ranbir and Prachi after the leap of 20 years in the show.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.