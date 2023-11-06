Delhi HC directs monitoring of Azad Market area for fire norm violations

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct regular monitoring of the Azad Market area to identify and refer violators of fire norms to the Fire Prevention Wing.

The High Court (HC) disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Azad Market Residents Welfare Association.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that it cannot overlook potential violations of fire norms and instructed the MCD and Delhi Fire Services to enforce norms rigorously and scrupulously in premises that pose a risk.

The PIL sought directions for the Union Government, MCD, and other authorities to conduct a survey to identify unauthorised and illegal construction in the market and take action against such properties.

The petition also highlighted incidents in which lives were lost due to flagrant violations of fire norms due to illegal and unauthorised constructions.

The court noted that the MCD had made considerable efforts to address the grievances regarding unauthorised and illegal construction in the Azad Market area. However, it stressed on the importance of monitoring and enforcing fire norms and instructed the MCD to identify and refer those who violate these norms to the Fire Prevention Wing.

The court also provided the petitioner Association with the option to approach the Special Task Force (STF) established by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs if they encounter any individual cases of unauthorised and illegal construction in the Azad Market area.

The STF is empowered to handle matters and complaints related to illegal constructions, encroachments on public land, streets, pedestrian streets, and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

