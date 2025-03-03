Rabri Devi leads Oppn protest; demands increased pensions, free power in Bihar budget

Patna, March 3 (IANS) Ahead of the 2025-26 Bihar budget presentation, Opposition MLCs led by former Chief Minister Rabri Devi staged a protest in the Legislative Council Portico on Monday.

The RJD-led Opposition attacked the Nitish Kumar government, demanding the inclusion of key welfare schemes in the budget. Rabri Devi advocated an increase in old age and widow pensions.

“The current pension of ₹400 per month should be increased to ₹1,500 for elderly widow citizens,” she said.

Apart from that, Rabri Devi also advocated for ₹2,500 monthly pension to women of all castes, and financial relief for farmers and households by facilitating 200 units of free electricity to them.

“The Nitish Kumar government should make a provision in the budget to provide LPG cylinders at ₹500 through subsidies apart from support for women and differently-abled persons. The Divyang (disabled) pension should be increased to ₹1,000 per month,” Rabri Devi said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also slammed the government a day earlier, accusing it of failing to increase pensions for the elderly and disabled despite Nitish Kumar being in power for 20 years.

He claimed that corruption and mismanagement had drained the state treasury, leading to delayed pension payments for months. He also cited Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure when the old age pension was increased from ₹10 to ₹20 as an example of past governance efforts.

Tejashwi proposed to the NDA government to adopt RJD’s 'Mai-Behan Maan Yojana', a direct financial assistance scheme for women.

The protests and Opposition parties' demands set the stage for a heated Budget Session as Deputy CM and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary prepares to present a historic budget exceeding ₹3 lakh crore.

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, this budget is seen as a crucial pre-election policy document. All eyes are now on what announcements the Nitish Kumar government will make in response to these demands.

