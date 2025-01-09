R-Day camp: Army chief motivates NCC cadets to lead the country

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Thursday visited the NCC Republic Day Parade Camp at Delhi Cantonment and reminded them about the importance of their roles as the future leaders of a prosperous and strong India.



In his address, he encouraged the cadets to continue striving for excellence and emphasised the fact that serving the nation goes beyond the Armed Forces. He also stated that the foundation laid by the NCC equips them for leadership roles in every field.

The Army chief also commended the NCC’s selfless efforts in the service and national building. He lauded the cadets for their active participation in a number of community programmes, blood donation campaigns, environmental conservation initiatives and social awareness activities.

Remembering his own cadet days, he threw light upon the fact that the cadets of today will play a very crucial role towards Viksit Bharat.

Gen Dwivedi concluded his address by wishing the cadets success in all their future endeavours, reinforcing the importance of their roles as future leaders of a prosperous and strong India.

In the end, he quoted the late General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff, that "silently carve out your identity, for the winds will sing your praise".

As part of the programme, the Chief of the Army Staff reviewed the Guard of Honour consisting of contingents of Army, Navy, Air Force and girl cadets.

He witnessed a band performance by the Government High School, Mizoram. Gen Dwivedi also appreciated the efforts made by the cadets in preparation of the theme-based ‘Flag Area’ depicting social awareness programs and community development campaigns.

NCC cadets showcased their skill in model building in both static and functional ship models. The cadets also put up a small cultural programme showcasing their culture and commitment to ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ through music, vocal and demonstrative art performances.

--IANS

rch/vd

