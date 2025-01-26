R-Day: Assam Rifles unfurls highest Tricolour in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 26 (IANS) The Lunglei Battalion 20th Assam Rifles on Sunday unfurled the highest Tricolour in South Mizoram on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

A defence spokesman said that the Tricolour stands tall at an altitude of 3908 feet above mean sea level. The Tricolour is dedicated to the fallen heroes of Assam Rifles and the freedom fighters of Mizoram, he said.

Dignitaries, local residents, families of freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, school children and para-military personnel from the battalion joined on this historic occasion, expressing patriotic fervour and gratitude.

Assam Rifles also honoured and felicitated the families of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. This remarkable event also highlights the indomitable spirit of the unit, showcasing its commitment to national pride and unity.

Assam Rifles continues to exemplify its motto of ‘Friends of the Hill People’, maintaining peace and strengthening ties in the northeast region.

In a tribute to the bravehearts of the country, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at Assam Rifles War Memorial in Aizawl on the occasion of Republic Day.

The event honoured 127 brave soldiers from Assam Rifles who made the ultimate sacrifice in Mizoram. The ceremony commenced with a guard of honour presented by troops of the Assam Rifles.

Later, wreaths were laid by the Deputy Inspector General of Assam Rifles, Mizoram Range followed by various dignitaries including veterans, civilians, school children and families.

The Assam Rifles War Memorial stands as an enduring symbol of courage and sacrifice. The ceremony was a poignant reminder of the nation’s gratitude and unwavering respect for its defenders.

Assam Rifles commemorated the 76th Republic Day with a series of patriotic events across multiple districts in Manipur including Imphal West, Imphal East, Chandel, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Kakching, Churachandpur, Ukhrul and Kamjong. These celebrations aimed to bolster national pride, strengthen community bonds, and honour the nation's heritage.

