PWD Minister inspects under-construction flyovers in Moti Nagar & Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi inspected under-construction flyovers in Moti Nagar and Punjabi Bagh on Thursday morning and pulled up officials for the delay in the project.

She gave them an ultimatum to complete the construction work by January at any cost or face action.

Atishi said the flyovers were vital for decongesting traffic on Ring Road, hence, no further delay in their construction would be tolerated.

She instructed the officials to expedite the remaining work by increasing the number of labourers and machines on the site. Atishi also asked them to submit a weekly progress report to her.

During the inspection, officials told the minister that most of the work on the Moti Nagar flyover had been completed, and only the installation of a 50-metre steel girder over the intersection near the Bharat Darshan Park remained to be done.

“Due to heavy traffic at the intersection, work here is getting delayed. Additionally, most of the work on the Punjabi Bagh flyover is also done, and here, girders are being installed. However, the pace of work has slowed down due to the shifting of a power line,” the officials told Atishi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.