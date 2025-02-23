Pursue entrepreneurial ventures, study market dynamics at the outset, minister tells youth

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The government has stressed the critical role of industry linkages and market research in ensuring the long-term sustainability of startups, encouraging young entrepreneurs to study market dynamics at the outset.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, appealed youth to give up "Sarkari Naukri" mindset.

Inaugurating the two-day ‘National Startup Festival’ in Jammu, the minister emphasised the importance of innovation, entrepreneurship and early industry linkages in ensuring startup success.

Dr Singh highlighted the immense potential of agriculture-based startups in the region, particularly the ‘Purple Revolution’, which has enabled over 3,000 youth in Jammu and Kashmir to earn better through lavender startup initiative.

He encouraged young minds to recognise their aptitudes and pursue entrepreneurial ventures, rather than solely focusing on government jobs.

The minister further emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir’s agri-startup ecosystem is thriving, with lavender cultivation in Bhaderwah, Doda district, putting the region on the global startup map.

He urged greater inclusion of urban areas in agri-startups, with a focus on expanding lavender cultivation and other high-value agricultural ventures.

With two lakh startups currently operating in India, the country has secured the third position in the global startup ecosystem.

The minister noted that startups are not only boosting economic growth but also providing lucrative employment opportunities, particularly for women and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Dr. Singh also hailed India’s space economy’s rapid growth, attributing its success to collaboration between the public and private sectors.

He also celebrated the contributions of women-led teams in major space missions, including Chandrayaan-2 and Aditya L1.

On the education front, Dr Singh commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has revamped India’s education system by creating a level playing field and ensuring digital inclusivity.

The minister urged students to spend at least 30 minutes daily learning about government schemes and leveraging available opportunities.

