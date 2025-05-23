Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids AAP legislator's residence in bribery case

Chandigarh, May 23 (IANS) Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday raided the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Jalandhar Central, Raman Arora, who is facing charges of demanding money for performing official duties of the Municipal Corporation and issuing extortion threats.

Media reports said that he was allegedly involved in corruption cases involving former Assistant Town Planner (ATP) of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, Sukhdev Vashisht, who was caught red-handed last week while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

Arora allegedly used Vashisht to issue bogus notices and extort money from locals.

He has been facing multiple complaints of accepting gratification from the public.

AP leader and Sewerage Board Chairman Sunny Ahluwalia told the media that they have received information that Arora has been arrested after the raid at his residence in Jalandhar city. However, the government spokesperson said that he has not been arrested yet.

Ahead of Arora’s arrest, his official security was withdrawn by the government on May 13.

He reportedly had a security detail of 14 cops. Responding to the withdrawal of security, Arora was quoted as saying that it was the prerogative of the government.

Earlier, the Vigilance Bureau had arrested ATP Vashisht for allegedly demanding a bribe in exchange for approving files. According to the Vigilance Bureau, despite the approval of 70 per cent of building maps in the area, Vashisht refused to clear certain files unless bribes were paid.

“A complainant reported that Vashisht demanded Rs 30,000 from an applicant to process his application,” the Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said.

“To intimidate applicants, he apparently threatened them to seal buildings during inspections. He also reportedly claimed that he was not afraid of any potential transfer,” the spokesperson added.

After a preliminary investigation, the Vigilance Bureau registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vashisht and arrested him.

