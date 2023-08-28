Punjab to set up Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) In a significant decision aimed at providing the world-class treatment for liver ailments, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave the nod to establish the Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali, near here.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers. A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the decision is aimed at emerging the state as a hub of medical care facilities.

The centre, to come up at a cost of Rs 59 crore, will act as a catalyst to provide better diagnostic, health facilities, counseling and treatment facilities at affordable rates for liver-related diseases.

The Cabinet also approved to create 484 temporary posts in the upcoming institute to ensure that people were immensely benefited by it.

The Cabinet also gave green signal to fill 20 technical cadre posts of direct recruitment quota as per departmental rules in the Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances.

This decision is aimed for smooth functioning and to improve the efficiency and quality of the work of the department in the larger public interests.

Out of these 20, four posts will be of the Assistant Manager (Group A), six of Technical Assistant (Group B) and 10 of District Technical Coordinators (Group B).

In order to ensure the holistic development of the students, the Cabinet approved appointment of visiting faculty in the government schools of the state.

In the first phase, the visiting faculty will be appointed in the 117 government schools and then it will be replicated in the other schools.

Persons who have retired as teaching faculty from any government or private school, college or university will be eligible for the Visiting Resource Faculty Scheme.

The Cabinet also gave approval to the Policy of Disbursement of Discretionary Grants by Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers for 2023-24.

These funds are to be judiciously utilised for new and repair of existing basic infrastructure, environment improvement and fulfilling the basic needs of the poor residing.

As per the policy, the Chief Minister will have Rs 37 crore at his discretion, while each Cabinet minister will have Rs 1 crore at their discretion.

The Cabinet also gave nod to amend section 4 in sub-section (2), for clauses a, b and c, sub-section (5) and sub section (6) of the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2023.

These amendments will enable clauses of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, to sync with each other and to avoid the need of amendment every year.

