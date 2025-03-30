Punjab Police bust trans-border drug smuggling racket; 6 kg heroin seized, 2 held

Tarn Taran, March 30 (IANS) In a significant development, Punjab Police on Sunday busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket and apprehended two drug traffickers who were colluding with Pakistan-based smugglers, in the trafficking of drugs in the state.

A large cache of 6 kg heroin was recovered from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav told the press and also informed about the modus operandi of drug traffickers operating from Tarn Taran.

He said that drones were deployed to drop drug consignments in the state, from across the border.

Those arrested have been identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deep and Harjeet Singh, both residents of Village Thathi Sohal, Tarn Taran. Police teams have also impounded their Swift car, being used in drug smuggling.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that arrested accused persons were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers identified as Billa and Shah, who have been delivering consignments of drugs from across the border.

The DGP said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ferozepur range Harmanbir Singh Gill said that efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, as well as to ascertain the total quantity of drugs received by the arrested accused so far.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Abhimanyu Rana said that a police team from Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Staff Tarn Taran under the supervision of DSP (D) Rajinder Minhas and DSP Gurinderpal Singh Nagra conducted a targeted operation and apprehended them in the area of Village Bhusse in Tarn Taran and recovered the contraband.

The case was registered under sections 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act at Sarai Amanat Khan Police Station in Tarn Taran.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.