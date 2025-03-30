Andrea Berta joins Arsenal as sporting director

London, March 30 (IANS) Arsenal have announced the onboarding of Andrea Berta as the club’s sporting director, filling the gap left by the resignation of Edu Gaspar in November.

Andrea is a hugely respected figure in football and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. He has worked in technical roles for Italian sides Carpenedolo, Parma and Genoa and, most recently, for Atletico Madrid.

“I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club. I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to reestablishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.

“The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team. I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters,” said Andrea in a statement.

Andrea spent almost 12 years with Atleti and played a major role in shaping the squads which won La Liga titles in 2013/14 and 2020/21, and the Europa League in 2018. They also won the Copa Del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana during his time at the club, as well as reaching two UEFA Champions League finals.

“Anyone who knows football knows Andrea is an impressive figure. He has vast knowledge of the game, a great track record, a strong network and an insatiable desire to build winning teams.

“Andrea will be a great addition to our club. He understands our values and what we stand for and we have no doubt he will help us push on and take the next steps in our bid to win major trophies.

“We undertook a thorough recruitment process and we were hugely impressed with the level of all the other candidates, but it was Andrea’s experience and the success he has enjoyed that stood out. We are really looking forward to working together and welcoming him into the Arsenal family,” read the statement by Co-Chair Josh Kroenke.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.