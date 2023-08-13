Punjab Police bust terror module being operated from Czech Republic 

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (IANS) Punjab Police have busted a terror module being operated by Czech Republic (Czechia)-based Gurdev Singh, a.k.a. Jaisel, with the arrest of its three associates after recovering three pistols along with ammunition from Tarn Taran, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday.

The development came just ahead of Independence Day. Gurdev Jaisel is a key operative of Canada-based terrorists Lakhbir, a.k.a. Landa, and Satbir Singh, a.k.a. Satta, who were behind the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the police station in Sarhali and numerous plots to commit targeted killings in the state.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashmpreet Singh, Pardeep Singh and Sukhman.

Apart from three pistols, the police teams have also recovered Rs 37,500 cash from their possession.

DGP Yadav said following inputs that Gurdev Jaisel has been developing a new module to carry terror activities, the police in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence have arrested the trio from Tarn Taran, when they were hatching a conspiracy to commit a crime.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that Jaisel, sitting in Czechia, was in contact in touch with module members and gave them directions over the phone to carry out terror activities and target killings to disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

The arrested accused also confessed to having picked up some consignments of weapons and money for terror funding to deliver them to different persons on the directions of Gurdev Jaisel, he said, while adding further investigation is being carried out to unearth the backward and forward linkages.

