Punjab Police bust ISI-backed terror module

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police has busted another Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror module being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) helmed by foreign-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and Shamsher, alias Honey, with the arrest of its five members, including mastermind Abhijot Singh, involved in lobbing hand-grenade at two police establishments, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

“By successfully busting this module, Punjab Police has solved all incidents of attacks on police establishments in the state,” said the DGP.

Other arrested four people have been identified as Kuljit Singh, Rohit, alias Ghessi, Shubham and Gurjinder Singh alias Raja, all residents of Qila Lal Singh in Batala. Police teams have also recovered two pistols, including one sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol, from their possession.

The development came days after some people hurled hand grenade at the Ghaniae Ke Bangar police station in Batala on December 12 at around 10.20 p.m., followed by attack on the Wadala Bangar police post in Gurdaspur on December 20 at around 9.30 p.m.

Following the incidents, terrorist organisation BKI claim responsibility for the terror acts using separate social media posts.

DGP Yadav said that accused Abhijot Singh and Kuljit Singh sustained bullet injuries when both were taken for the recovery and they attacked the police team to evade custody, in response the police acted in self-defence.

Both the accused have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Batala, where they are reported to be in stable condition, he added.

The DGP said that investigations are in progress to establish forward and backward linkages in this case and unveil the entire terror module.

Sharing more details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Satinder Singh said that following the attack at police establishments, Batala Police have launched a special operation to trace the perpetrators.

Following the technical and human-based intelligence, police teams under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Qasim Mir managed to track down all the accused and apprehend them, he added.

Mir said that further investigation is on and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

