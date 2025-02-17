Punjab Police arrests two associates of deceased criminal

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (IANS) Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with Bathinda Police arrested two associates of the deceased criminal Overseer Singh, alias Satinder Singh, and recovered two .32 bore pistols along with five cartridges from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh Gill, a resident of Burj Gill village in Bathinda, and Avtar Singh, alias Dhillon, a resident of Bhai Rupa village in Bathinda.

The development comes two days after Punjab Police arrested four associates of the Gurpreet Sekhon gang for their involvement in the sensational murder of Overseer Singh and recovered one .32 bore pistol along with six cartridges from their possession.

As per the information, Overseer Singh of Bhai Rupa in Bathinda, a known history-sheeter, was shot dead at his native village by his neighbour along with his associates due to personal enmity at around 4 am on February 5 this year.

DGP Yadav said that the arrested accused persons have a criminal history, with multiple criminal cases registered against them.

Further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF, Promod Ban said that during further investigations in the case, the role of the two arrested persons came to the fore and police teams arrested both of them from Bhai Rupa village.

He said that the arrested accused Lakhwinder Gill and Avtar Singh, are the associates of Overseer Singh and had opened fire on the other party.

Both the accused have been arrested in a cross-FIR case, he added.

A case dated February 5 was registered under Sections 125 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Phul in Bathinda, while, Section 109 of the BNS was added as part of the cross-FIR, the police said.

