Punjab to open two brainstorming centres says CM Mann

Amritsar, March 8 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced the government would open two brainstorming centres, each in Amritsar and Mohali, for students to share business ideas on the pattern of Speakers Platform in Germany's Munich.

Addressing the gathering here, the Chief Minister said the government has already introduced the Business Blasters initiative at the school level for idea sharing and Rs 11 crore has been disbursed among students.

He said the sole motive is to provide platforms for brainstorming to the students so new business ideas can prop up. On the same pattern, the government is going to set up brainstorming centres for new business ideas in Amritsar and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Extending best wishes on International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the social evil of female foeticide, still prevalent in society. but he stressed it “needs to be changed”.

“The girls have excelled in every arena of life and have emerged as role models with their hard work and success.”

The Chief Minister said these girls have made their parents, society and the state proud by achieving success in even those areas which were considered fiefdom of men.

Replying to a student’s query about introducing technology, he said the government is already integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors.

Mann said the government has introduced AI in policing, agriculture, finance and other fields to ensure efficiency and transparency.

The Chief Minister said with these advancements, the government aims to rope in experts to the forefront to run the affairs of the state effectively.

Encouraging students to embrace the digital era, he said this is the era of digitalisation and Punjab is moving forward with a vision to become a leader in technological innovation.

Mann said the main focus of government is on employment-based education and to develop skills that align with the demands of the modern world.

