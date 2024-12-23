Punjab: New recruits express joy, thank PM Modi for appointment letters

Mohali, Dec 23 (IANS) As part of the nationwide Rozgar Mela initiative, newly-appointed recruits shared their joy and gratitude after receiving their appointment letters.

An event was organised on Monday at the auditorium of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali, Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, IPS officer Satish S. Khandare, Additional Director General of the BSF and the chief guest of the event, highlighted the significance of the initiative.

"The Government of India organises employment fairs across the country to connect the youth with opportunities in public and government sectors. The first National Employment Fair was held on October 22, 2022. Today's Rozgar Mela marks the 14th edition, being conducted at 45 locations nationwide, providing appointment letters to more than 71,000 selected individuals," he said.

He further informed that around 250 recruits from Chandigarh received their appointment letters during the event.

Several newly appointed recruits expressed their happiness to IANS, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity.

Shiva Saxena, appointed to the CISF, shared his excitement, stating, "I am very happy, and my mother is the happiest because she supported me a lot. This milestone means a lot to me, and I am grateful to the Prime Minister for this initiative, which has provided jobs to more than 71,000 individuals."

Niranjan Kumar Dubey from Chandigarh, who will be joining the CRPF, said, "I am thrilled to have received my joining letter through Rozgar Mela. I thank PM Modi for these opportunities and hope this initiative continues to provide employment to many."

Manpreet Kaur from Mansa, Punjab, newly appointed to SSC GD BSF, expressed her joy, "I am extremely happy today. I had been eagerly waiting for this moment, and my family members were also very proud. This joining letter means the world to me."

Laxmi, another recruit, described it as the happiest day of her life. "The dream I had since childhood has come true today, and my family is overjoyed with my success," she said.

Amit from Haryana, appointed under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, shared, "I will be posted in Shimla. Receiving this appointment letter at the Rozgar Mela has been life-changing for me."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters via video conferencing as part of the Rozgar Mela initiative.

The event aimed to empower youth through job creation and encourage their participation in nation-building.

The Prime Minister emphasised the government's focus on leveraging youth potential.

"Through Rozgar Mela, we are advancing this initiative. Over the past ten years, the campaign to provide jobs in government departments, ministries, and organisations has been ongoing. Today, over 71,000 youth have received their appointment letters," he said.

The Rozgar Mela is part of the government's broader commitment to employment generation and nation-building. Recruitments were made for various ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Department of Financial Services.

According to a government release, the initiative aims to provide meaningful opportunities to youth, fostering their empowerment and contribution to India's growth story.

