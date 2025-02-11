Punjab Minister mocks Cong leader’s charge that 30 AAP MLAs were in touch

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh dismissed Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa’s claim that 30 AAP MLAs were in touch with the Opposition party, calling Bajwa an irrelevant figure in state politics.

"Pratap Singh Bajwa is not someone to be taken seriously. Even his own MLAs are not with him, not even his family. We should not waste time focussing on him," Singh said.

He further emphasised that the recent meeting of AAP leaders was convened by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to express gratitude to Punjab ministers and supporters who campaigned for the party in the Delhi elections despite facing difficulties.

"Kejriwal ji called this meeting to thank the ministers and supporters from Punjab who stood by him in the Delhi polls. Despite the misconduct by the Delhi Police and the Election Commission, they worked tirelessly. He also encouraged us to maintain the same enthusiasm in Punjab, and we will do it," Singh added.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s victory in Delhi, the Punjab Minister alleged that the ruling party at the Centre had the backing of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission. "The BJP was not alone; they had the support of the Delhi Police and the EC," he remarked.

Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, had earlier claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs had been in touch with the Congress for nearly a year and were ready to switch sides.

However, AAP leaders have strongly refuted this claim, asserting that the party remains united.

Earlier in the day Kejriwal, during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and 91 state MLAs and urged the party to stay focussed on the 2027 Assembly elections.

He dismissed any speculation of internal strife in Punjab, reinforcing the party’s commitment to governance and development in the state.

