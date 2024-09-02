Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (IANS) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday disposed of a petition filed against the upcoming film ‘Emergency’, the maiden directorial venture of actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.

Additional Solicitor-General Satya Pal Jain also assured the petitioners that all the legal guidelines would be adhere to in the matter.

One of the petitioners, Gurinder Singh, had stated that the movie contains scenes that will hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.

The petitioners sought directions to the Union government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to revoke the film’s certificate and expunge or delete the 'offending' scenes.

They also requested the court that the movie should be reviewed by an expert panel comprising Sikh intellectuals.

ASG Jain informed the court that the certification of the film under Rule 23 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, has not taken place yet.

He assured that “all necessary precautions, as enshrined in the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Rules of 1983, including the guiding principles for certifying films, i.e., interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, defamation or contempt of court, shall be taken into account”.

He said the CBFC would ensure that the contents of the movie do not hurt the sentiments of any community.

Responding to the submissions, the bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal observed, “This court also finds that even after certification of the movie being made, any aggrieved person has a remedy to approach the board to place the matter before the revising committee for review of certification issued by the board, which is to be dealt with in accordance with Rule 24 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983."

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex gurdwara body, has sent a legal notice to the producers of ‘Emergency’, citing misrepresentation of the history of Sikhs and demanded the removal of the objectionable scenes that will hurt Sikh sentiments.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.