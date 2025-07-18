Punjab Governor discusses developmental issues with Union ministers

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Friday discussed critical developmental issues concerning Chandigarh and Punjab, particularly in areas of public transport, tourism infrastructure, and environmental sustainability, with Union ministers here.

At a meeting with Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, the Governor raised the pending matter regarding the sanctioning of 328 electric buses for Chandigarh under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme. He urged early approval of these buses to replace the ageing fleet of CTU, most of which will complete their operational life between 2025 and 2027 in line with the 15-year cap on diesel vehicles.

The Governor also requested the expedited issuance of the letter of award for the 100 electric buses already sanctioned in October 2023, emphasising the need for their delivery before November 2025 to ensure continuity in public transport services. He assured that the necessary vehicle scrapping certificates would be provided through Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF).

In another meeting with Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Governor highlighted the need to enhance rail connectivity between Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded and Punjab or Chandigarh, including Tarn Taran, to meet increasing passenger demand and facilitate pilgrim travel. He also called for improved rail links between Udaipur and Chandigarh, which would significantly benefit passengers travelling between Rajasthan and the Union Territory.

Governor Kataria also called on Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss tourism development projects in Chandigarh. The Governor stressed the need for strategic investments to strengthen the city’s tourism infrastructure in alignment with its heritage, environmental values, and rising tourist footfall. He underlined the importance of bolstering tourism and transport links to religious, cultural, and administrative hubs to support regional growth and ease of travel.

As part of his engagements in the capital, the Governor also paid a courtesy call on Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav. At the meeting, discussions focused on environmental priorities and sustainable development issues relevant to Chandigarh and Punjab in light of the growing emphasis on climate-conscious governance. All Union Ministers positively acknowledged the Governor’s concerns and assured timely and appropriate action in the larger public interest, an official statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.