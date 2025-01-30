Punjab firing accused linked to Germany-based Jeevan Fauji Gang nabbed by Vadodara cops

Vadodara (Gujarat), Jan 30 (IANS) A member of the international criminal syndicate, the dreaded Jeevan Fauji Gang, wanted for an extortion-related firing in Punjab’s Dera Baba Nanak area on January 13, has been arrested in Gujarat’s Vadodara area.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Absconding Squad (Zone 2) of Vadodara police apprehended the accused, Sunil alias Labbha, from the Inorbit Mall, where he had been working as a security guard for the last two days.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2, Abhay Soni, Sunil alias Labbha had been on the run for the last eight days before arriving in Vadodara on January 22.

His associate, Bobby, who was already employed as a security supervisor in the city, helped Sunil secure a job as a security guard in the mall in an attempt to evade the law enforcement authorities.

Authorities have confirmed that the Jeevan Fauji Gang, which operates out of Germany, has been involved in organised crime, including extortion and violent offenses. Sunil’s arrest is expected to provide crucial leads into the gang’s operations in India.

Investigators have also found that the accused Sunil is a drug addict, but details regarding his drug procurement network in Vadodara remain unclear as of now.

Police are continuing their probe into his local connections and the extent of the gang’s activities in the region. More details are awaited.

When it comes to crimes in Gujarat, in 2022, the state reported 959 murders, approximately 13,000 thefts, 610 rapes, and 1,846 kidnapping cases. These figures indicate a rise in certain crimes compared to previous years.

For instance, thefts increased from 9,435 cases in 2020-21 to 16,563 in 2022-23.

Similarly, murders saw a slight uptick from 934 to 955 during the same period.

Conversely, crimes against women have shown a declining trend. Reported cases decreased from 8,799 in 2019 to 8,028 in 2020, with a further drop to 7,664 in 2021.

