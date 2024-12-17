Punjab DGP orders action for attack on police station

Amritsar, Dec 17 (IANS) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, on Tuesday visited the city and directed officers to take strict action against the perpetrators of the attack on a police station.

The visit came a few hours after an incident reported at Amritsar’s Islamabad police station at around 3 A.M.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the DGP emphasised the need for officers to use both technical and human intelligence to detect and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

He asked the officers to identify common trends and patterns in such heinous crimes and conduct investigations in a scientific manner, utilising all the technical and forensic tools for detection of crimes to ensure conviction of the accused.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ferozepur Range Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DIG (Border Range) Satinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Charanjit Singh.

DGP Yadav also reviewed the law and order situation of border districts and took stock of the progress achieved in previous attacks on police establishments.

“All the previous cases of attacks on police establishments, including IED implants at the police station in Ajnala and hand grenade attack at a police post in Asron in Nawanshahr have been solved successfully and accused persons have been arrested,” he said.

In a separate meeting, the DGP addressed all SPs, DSPs and SHOs from border districts, including Commissionerate Police Amritsar, Amritsar Rural, Batala and Tarn Taran to brief them about the top priorities of the police.

He directed the officers to intensify the fight against counter-terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, and street crime.

He also asked them to tackle such crimes professionally and ensure prompt registration of FIRs in such cases.

He also encouraged police officers to act promptly on tips received via the newly-launched Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline '9779100200'. This helpline allows citizens to report drug traffickers anonymously.

