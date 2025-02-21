Punjab cops bust target killing module; two Goldy Dhillon gang members held with 5 pistols

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (IANS) Punjab Police has busted a target killing module with the arrest of two operatives from Rajpura in Patiala district, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday. The module was being operated by foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon.

Those arrested have been identified as Malkit Singh, alias Max, a resident of Rodala village in Amritsar district, and Sandeep Singh, alias Deep, a resident of Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Police teams have also recovered five pistols, comprising three .32 caliber, one .30 caliber and one .315 caliber country-made pistol, along with 15 cartridges and 1,300 intoxicant tablets from their possession.

Cops also impounded their black-coloured Honda Activa Scooter (PB 23 AA 0795).

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that both the accused were wanted in two criminal cases pertaining to extortion and were also tasked by Goldy Dhillon to execute target killings in Mohali and Rajpura.

Both have a history of criminal activities, with multiple cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Arms Act, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, snatching, etc., registered against them.

The DGP said more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Patiala, Nanak Singh, said police teams of Rajpura Special Cell received a tip-off that two operatives of the gangster Goldy Dhillon gang were on their way to deliver intoxicant tablets to someone at the Sirhind-Rajpura road, following which they had a plan to carry out a target killing in Rajpura.

Acting swiftly, the Special Cell of Rajpura led by Inspector Harry Boparai launched an Intelligence-based operation and managed to locate and arrest both the accused after recovering weapons and drugs from their possession, he said.

The SSP said two prominent people, who had also received threat calls from the foreign-based gangster, were the targets of the accused.

