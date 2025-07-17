Punjab to constitute committees for new industrial policy

Chandigarh, July 17 (IANS) The Punjab government is bringing a new industrial policy, which it claims is the best in India and will pave the way for providing a progressive climate for industrial growth and employment generation in the state.

The policy will be designed after extensive consultation with various industries, said Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora here on Thursday.

As a first step, the government is ready to notify the sector-specific committees to allow for a structured and collaborative engagement between industry and the government, he told the media.

The committees will function for two years from the date of notification, extendable at the discretion of the government. The sectors to be included in the policy comprise textile -- spinning and weaving, apparel manufacturing, dyeing and finishing, information and technology, sports, leather goods, machine tools, bicycle industry, auto and auto Components, heavy machinery, electric vehicles, renewable energy, food processing and dairy, etc.

The minister said the first task for each of the committees will be to provide the government with a structured set of inputs on the state’s current industrial climate in their specific sectors, and recommendations for the new industrial policy, keeping in mind the state’s unique structural and fiscal context.

The committees are expected to submit these recommendations in writing within 45 days of their notification. Each committee shall have a chairperson and approximately eight-10 members from the industry.

However, more members may be added at the discretion of the government. Members will be diverse in size, scale and geography to ensure all views are tabled during discussions. Members will also represent different sub-segments of the overall sector, the minister added.

He highlighted that each committee shall conduct its own meetings and discussions. However, the secretariat support shall be provided through an Additional District Commissioner who will act as secretary to the committee.

