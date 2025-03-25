Punjab Cong chief blames AAP govt for 'brutal crackdown' on farmers

Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government for trying to blame the peacefully agitating farmers for the March 19 ‘brutal crackdown’ on them.

“It is a classic case of the pot calling kettle black,” the state president said, while reacting to the Punjab government’s affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana Court that it had intelligence inputs apprehending violence by the agitating farmers.

“Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to justify its own brutal violence against farmers by creating and spreading imaginary lies, a congenital trait, the AAP is infamous about, by claiming that it had intelligence inputs about violence by farmers?” he asked, while pointing out that the farmers had always remained peaceful during protests outside Delhi border and at Shambhu and Kanauhri since February 2024.

“There is no reason to apprehend or believe that they would be resorting to violence in any way,” he said. The state Congress President also blamed the AAP government for pushing Punjab towards a situation where a financial emergency will be the only option.

“The AAP government has got another dubious badge of honour for Punjab; thanks to an inefficient, incompetent, inexperienced and yet arrogant government, the state ranks as second most debt ridden state in the country,” he said in a statement, while claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party was destroying Punjab in all ways; politically, economically and financially.

Warring was referring to the Union Finance Ministry’s figures, saying they had validated what the Congress has always been warning about the incompetence, inefficiency and arrogance of the AAP government. He pointed out that the AAP government had, during the last three years, added about Rs one lakh crores of extra debt to Punjab.

