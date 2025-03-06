Punjab CM launches traffic management, surveillance system for Mohali

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) In a move aimed at further making Mohali a safe and crime free city, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday inaugurated Phase-I of the city surveillance and traffic management developed at a cost of Rs 21.60 crore.

The Chief Minister said this is a significant step towards enhancing urban surveillance and traffic management. He said this state-of-the-art system aims to improve public safety, curb traffic violations and ensure effective law enforcement through advanced AI-based surveillance and traffic monitoring systems.

Developed at a total cost of Rs 21.60 crore, this system with the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre) situated in Sector 79 in Mohali integrates 351 high-resolution CCTV cameras operational at 17 critical junctions across Mohali.

The Chief Minister said this system is designed to streamline traffic management, enhance public security, and support law enforcement efforts. This system includes 175 automatic number plate recognition cameras, 50 red light violation detection cameras, 92 bullet cameras for general surveillance, 18 pan, tilt, and zoom cameras for enhanced monitoring and speed violation detection systems at two key locations with 16 cameras.

Mann said the key feature of this initiative is the automated e-challan system, seamlessly integrated with NIC's AHAN and SARATHI databases. He said this enables the automatic generation of e-challans for violations such as red-light jumping, over-speeding, triple riding, wrong-side driving, helmet-less riding, and stop line and zebra crossing violations. He said, that on average, the system generates between 5,000 to 6,000 challans per day, significantly improving traffic enforcement and compliance.

Mann said after the installation of Phase I, the government is now planning Phase II of the project, covering additional locations across the district, to significantly enhance the city's surveillance network. The Chief Minister said the focus is that strategic locations will be equipped with advanced CCTV surveillance, and major traffic junctions will feature AI-driven adaptive traffic control systems and vehicle-actuated control.

