La Liga: Team changes likely for big three with Europe a huge factor in weekend games

Madrid, March 6 (IANS) La Liga leader FC Barcelona, second-placed Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid will all have to make some squad rotations for their respective games in the top-tier Spanish football league, with the return leg of their vital Champions League ties on the horizon.

Barcelona play at home to Osasuna on Saturday night after the league leader somehow hung on with 10 men for 70 minutes away to Benfica on Wednesday to take a narrow lead in their Champions League tie. Barca coach Hansi Flick will probably bring Ferran Torres, Marc Casado, and Fermin Lopez into his starting 11, while Pau Cubarsi is certain to start as he is suspended for next week's return leg in Europe, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid take a narrow 2-1 lead in Europe to the Metropolitano Stadium next Wednesday to face Atletico Madrid in what is likely to be one of the most intense games of the season.

Atletico make the short trip to play Getafe on Sunday lunchtime, with Diego Simeone likely to bring Robin le Normand, Alexander Sorloth, and Angel Correa into the starting eleven against a rival that has lost its last two league games. The two teams met recently in February in the Copa del Rey with Atletico cruising to an easy 5-0 win, but Sunday's match is likely to be a lot tougher.

Real Madrid face Rayo Vallecano in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and Carlo Ancelotti has Jude Bellingham back after suspension. The Italian will also make changes to his starting 11, with Fran Garcia, David Alaba, Arda Guler, and Lucas Vazquez all coming in to play against a rival that is likely to look to pressure high up the pitch.

Perhaps Ancelotti's main doubt is whether or not to play Kylian Mbappe, who disappointed the fans in midweek. As well as Barcelona's game against Osasuna, there are three more matches on Saturday, with Celta Vigo looking to stretch an unbeaten run to five games at home to Leganes.

Alaves coach Eduardo Coudet clung to his job last week after a battling 1-1 draw away to Mallorca, but defeat at home to Villarreal would almost certainly cost him his job. Villarreal remain fifth after last Monday's game at home to Espanyol was postponed due to heavy rain.

Valencia have a chance to climb out of the bottom three with a vital game at home to Valladolid, who last week could only draw at home to 10-man Las Palmas. That draw ended a run of four consecutive defeats for Las Palmas, but Diego Martinez's side now visits an in-form Betis and could be in the relegation zone by the time that game kicks off on Sunday. Martinez's job is also in danger if his side loses again.

Fourth-place Athletic Club Bilbao saw their 16-game unbeaten run ended by Atletico Madrid last weekend and has to recover from their Europa League visit to Rome ahead of Sunday's game at home to Mallorca.

Real Sociedad entertain Sevilla and are also in Europa League action on Thursday night. Real Sociedad have lost Aritz Elustondo to suspension but recovered Sheraldo Becker, Takefusa Kubo, and Nayef Aguerd, who were all suspended in last weekend's defeat in Barcelona.

The round of matches ends with a Catalan derby on Monday as Espanyol entertains Girona.

