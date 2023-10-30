Punjab Chief Minister bans stunts on tractors day after man's death

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (IANS) A day after a man was killed while performing stunts, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday announced a complete ban on stunts involving tractors and other agricultural implements in the state.

The Chief Minister expressed deep anguish and sorrow over a tragic incident in which a person lost his life during one such dangerous display on a tractor.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it was an unfortunate incident, adding that any such mishap needs to be avoided in the future.

He said for this a complete ban on stunts involving tractors and other agriculture implements is imposed in the state.

The Chief Minister said the tractor is called the ‘king of farms’ and it should not be transformed into a catalyst of death.

He said the state government is duty-bound to protect the precious lives of people, adding that the decision to ban has been taken in the larger public interest.

—IANS

vg/rad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.