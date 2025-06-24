Punjab Cabinet expansion this week, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, June 24 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Cabinet expansion would be done in the next few days and Ludhiana (West) legislator Sanjeev Arora would get a Cabinet berth, fulfilling a promise made to the people during the by-election campaign.

“We will expand the Cabinet in the next two to three days to include Sanjeev Arora as a minister. This is a commitment we made, and we will deliver on it,” Mann told the media after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here.

He said he met Governor Gulab Chand and requested him that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be allotted land in Chandigarh to establish its office.

Highlighting AAP’s status as a national party, Mann told the media outside Raj Bhavan after the meeting that the party fulfils all requisite conditions for having an official office in the Union Territory, similar to other political parties.

“AAP is a national party. We have achieved significant victories, including in Gujarat and the Ludhiana bypolls. We also have MLAs in Goa. Despite this, AAP does not yet have a party office in Chandigarh, even though we meet all the criteria required for one,” CM Mann justified his party’s claim.

He pointed out that other major political parties, such as the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the BJP, have their offices in Chandigarh.

He emphasised the need for equal treatment and requested the governor’s intervention in the matter.

“We have submitted a formal letter to the Governor, seeking a place for AAP to establish its office here,” he said.

Mann expressed pride in AAP’s Monday wins in Punjab and Gujarat. He shared plans to celebrate these successes in Delhi alongside party leaders, including Gopal Italia and Sanjeev Arora.

“These victories reflect the people’s trust in AAP’s honest governance and the hard work of our leaders and workers.”

Highlighting the government’s proactive measures to support farmers, Mann mentioned advancements in paddy transplantation schedules to address moisture loss and improve procurement timelines.

“We have ensured uninterrupted electricity, adequate canal water, and advanced the procurement timeline to benefit farmers,” he said.

Mann addressed internal factionalism within the Congress, criticising their lack of unity and direction.

“The Congress is riddled with internal conflicts and factionalism. This has been evident during and after the elections. A divided house cannot serve the people effectively,” Mann said.

In a sharp critique of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Mann urged them to reassess their role in Punjab politics.

“The Akali Dal has been repeatedly rejected by the people. Their candidates are losing deposits, and their influence is diminishing. Not just the Badal family, it may be time for the Akali Dal to reconsider their role in electoral politics,” Mann added.

