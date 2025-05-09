Punjab Cabinet decides to deploy nine anti-drone systems along Pakistan border

Chandigarh, May 9 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday decided to deploy nine anti-drone systems along the Pakistan border.

"We are ready to foil Pakistan's conspiracy as monitoring will be done through a high-tech system," a statement issued by the Punjab government said.

It said the government's action "is a big step to break the back of terrorism". It said the government is in an action mode as the drug trade that funds terrorism will be ended.

The government will be deploying the anti-drone system for the first time to stop drug smuggling through drones, the statement read.

"Also, the border security will now be more robust," it said, adding that the AAP government "shows political will".

In another major decision, the Cabinet included war victims and terror victims under the 'Farishte Yojana' to get free treatment.

Meanwhile, amid heightened tension, the AAP government in Punjab, which shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, deputed Cabinet ministers in all six sensitive border districts -- Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran -- that have already been placed on high alert. Ministers Lal Chand Kataruchak and Ravjot Singh would go to Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts, while Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Mohinder Bhagat will take charge of Amritsar district, and Laljit Bhullar and Harbhajan Singh will reach Tarn Taran.

Likewise, Ministers Hardeep Mundian, along with Gurmeet Singh Khudian, will reach Ferozepur, and Baljit Kaur and Tarunpreet Sondh will look after arrangements in Fazilka. Amid heightened tension, Punjab has ordered the closure of all educational institutes and cancelled exams.

The state government has set up a control room for people's convenience. It can be reached at landline phone numbers 0172-2741803 and 0172-2749901.

Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, people in some border villages of Punjab have started moving to safer places. Villagers settled in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran districts close to the International Border began shifting their belongings to safer places despite the BSF, the Indian Army and even the local civil authorities not having issued any official evacuation orders.

The leaves of all Punjab Police personnel were also cancelled.

