Punjab: BJP seeks apology from AAP over desecration of Ambedkar statue

Chandigarh, June 3 (IANS) Demanding an apology, BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday condemned the provocative act of desecrating the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in Punjab’s Phillaur town.

He said the incident is not merely an insult to a statue, but it is a direct and disgraceful assault on the Constitution, the principles of social justice, and the dignity of millions of marginalised citizens who see Baba Saheb as their guiding light.

Adding that this is not an isolated incident, he said: “A similar shameful act had earlier taken place near a police station in Amritsar in broad daylight. Each time such incidents occur, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has chosen to stay silent. This consistent indifference and inaction expose the complete collapse of law and order in the state and reflect a dangerous apathy toward issues that affect the soul of our democracy.”

Taking direct aim at the Chief Minister, the BJP leader said, “It appears Bhagwant Mann is either in a deep slumber or too busy entertaining his Delhi boss Kejriwal and his political guests to notice what’s happening in Punjab.”

He added that such an insensitive and unaccountable attitude from the state’s highest office is not only condemnable but also indicative of the fact that the government has abandoned its constitutional duty to protect the dignity and unity of society.

Chugh emphasised that Dr Ambedkar is not just an icon of the marginalised; he is the soul of India, the architect of the Constitution, and a symbol of equality, dignity, and justice.

“If today, even his statue is not safe in Punjab, it exposes the glaring failure of this government and its lack of political will to uphold constitutional values,” said Chugh.

He questioned whether Punjab is now heading towards a situation where even the ideals of social justice and harmony are no longer safeguarded. He demanded the state government immediately arrest the culprits involved in this despicable act and ensure strict legal action against them. He also urged the administration to implement permanent and foolproof security arrangements for all statues of Dr Ambedkar across the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.