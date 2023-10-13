'Punjab aims to increase renewable energy share to 30% by 2030'

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) Aiming to increase the state's renewable energy share to 30 per cent by 2030, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Friday inaugurated a one-day conference-cum-exhibition 'Investment Bazaar for Energy Efficiency' organised by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA).

Representatives from industries, financial institutions, banks, designated consumers, MSMEs, equipment manufacturers and energy auditors attended the workshop.

While addressing the conference, Arora said the state has been working proactively to increase the renewable energy share to 30 per cent by 2030 through the Punjab Vision Document 2030 strategy.

Currently, the share stands at 15 per cent.

The vision not only focuses on the energy generation side but also stresses the need for demand side interventions across various sectors.

He also emphasised upon the importance of energy efficiency and implementation of new and innovative energy efficient technologies in industries and MSME.

The minister said energy is slowly transitioning to demand driven rather than supply driven.

He underlined the need to bridge the communication and knowledge gap between project implementers and funding agencies for the implementation of energy efficient activities in industries and MSMEs.

He also stressed upon the dynamics of industry, transport, buildings and agriculture sectors, which are bringing new opportunities.

