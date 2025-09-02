Punjab AAP MLA, who slammed Mann govt for flood crisis, arrested in old case

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (IANS) Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, whose security was withdrawn by the Mann government a day earlier.

In a Facebook video post, he said Punjab Police have booked him under Section 376 in an old case involving his ex-wife.

He alleged the Delhi AAP team "is trying to rule over Punjab and is suppressing his voice".

Earlier, the legislator from Sanour publically blamed senior Irrigation Department officers, including Principal Secretary (Drainage) Krishan Kumar, for deteriorating flood situation in the state.

Pathanmajra has also slammed the party's central leadership for the flood crisis and demanded the removal of the officer.

He has said the officer has not initiated steps to desilt and clean rivers, particularly the Tangri river, despite his requests.

In his earlier video, he said the government should listen to people, or they "will thrash us". "If negligence continues, in the 2027 Assembly polls AAP will be in a very bad condition... may not even be in a position to form the government again," he said.

Blaming Kumar for the floods, he said: "Punjab's floods are due to him. If rivers and canals had been desilted in time, the damage could have been avoided. He behaves as if Punjab survives only because he was born."

The legislator urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove Kumar, accusing him of controlling key departments for years, misleading politicians and ignoring farmers' concerns.

On Monday, Pathanmajra claimed that his security cover of 12 personnel has been withdrawn and the station house officers in his constituency have been replaced.

"I knew it beforehand. I told these personnel yesterday that they should prepare. (AAP) Delhi leaders think they can scare me... I want to tell the CM that all MLAs are with you. If you do not listen to me today, then it will be too late. I have been a soldier of the party. They are dictators. Instead of replacing the officers, they are taking action against the MLAs. They want to send a message to all the MLAs by doing this to me," he said.

Pathanmajra has said on directions of the party's Delhi leadership, the Vigilance Bureau may book him for speaking against his own government.

