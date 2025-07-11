IS Pune sleeper cell: 11th key conspirator arrested by NIA

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the 11th key conspirator in the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) Pune sleeper cell case, cracking down further on a module accused of plotting large-scale terror attacks across India.

The arrested accused, Rizwan Ali, also known as Abu Salma and Mola, was a wanted terrorist carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh.

A Non-Bailable Warrant had been issued against him by the NIA Special Court in connection with case RC-05/2023/NIA/MUM. According to the NIA, Rizwan was deeply embedded in the terror outfit’s plans to create chaos in India.

“As part of the anti-India conspiracy of the IS, which is also known by various other names, Rizwan had played an active role in the reconnaissance and recce of various locations for use as terrorist hideouts,” said NIA in a statement.

He was also involved in conducting firing classes and training in the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), as per NIA investigations in the case.

Along with the 10 other accused already arrested and in judicial custody, Rizwan had conspired to commit a series of terror acts to destabilise the country and spread communal disharmony.

Besides Rizwan Ali, the other arrested sleeper cell members are identified as Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Abdul Kadir Pathan, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Shamil Nachan, Akif Nachan, Shahnawaz Alam, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh and Talha Khan.

All the accused have been charge sheeted by NIA under various sections of UA (P) Act, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and IPC. Rizwan’s arrest marks another breakthrough for the NIA in its ongoing mission to neutralise ISIS-linked terror modules in India.

The agency said it is continuing with its investigation in the case as part of its efforts to scuttle the IS conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in the country through violence and terror, by waging a war against the Government of India.

