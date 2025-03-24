Pune to host Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tournament

Pune, March 24 (IANS) Pune will host the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tournament for the first time in tennis history of the country, while Maharashtra will be hosting the event after a gap of 25 years from April 8 to 12 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex.

Six teams from the Asia Oceania Zone including New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Korea and Thailand, apart from host India, will be playing in a round-robin format with all ties consisting of three matches - two singles followed by doubles.

"After the success of Mumbai Open WTA and the Maha Open ATP Challenger, MSLTA in association with AITA and PMDTA is thrilled to get another event of the highest level," said MSLTA secretary Sunder Iyer.

"MSLTA has hosted nearly all the big tennis events in Pune but we have never hosted the BKJC or the FED Cup. AITA and MSLTA bid for this event to make it easier for the girls to compete at the highest levels in the home conditions," added Iyer.

With home support and familiar conditions on their side, the Indian team will aim to replicate their past success in the competition and make a strong bid for one of the two qualification spots available from the region.

The Indian women’s tennis team, led by Ankita Raina, also features Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and Vaidehi Chaudhari (all ranked between 300 and 358).

The addition of experienced doubles specialist Prarthana Thombare (ranked 137 in doubles), who recently finished as the runners-up at the WTA Mumbai Open, gives captain Vishal Uppal plenty of strategic options going into the tournament.

Despite the absence of some powerhouses including Japan, China, and Kazakhstan , the Indian team will have to contend with formidable opposition from New Zealand, Thailand, Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

New Zealand’s Lulu Sun, currently ranked 44th in the world, undoubtedly headlines the competition. She will be supported by her teammates, Monique Barry and Aishi Das, as they aim to make a strong impression.

Meanwhile, Thailand boasts two highly ranked singles players in Mananchaya Sawangkaew (111) and Lanlana Tararudee (173), along with a well-rounded squad featuring Thasaporn Naklo, Patcharin Cheapchandej, and experienced doubles specialist Peangtarn Plipuech.

Chinese Taipei, led by Joanna Garland (ranked 212), presents a balanced team with Ya-Hsuan Lee, Yi-Tsen Cho, Fang-An Lin, and Fang Hsien Wu, who collectively add strength, particularly in the doubles setup.

Korea will rely on Sohyun Park (ranked 310), who recently captured an international title in India, alongside teammates Dayeon Back, Eunhye Lee, Boyoung Jeong, and Kim Dabin.

Hong Kong China’s challenge will be spearheaded by Hong Yi Cody Wong (350) and Eudice Chong (356), a formidable doubles pair with over a dozen professional circuit titles together. The team also includes Ho Ching Wu, Man Ying Maggie Ng, and Justine Leong.

